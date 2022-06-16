Christina Aguilera Performs For Kids Wearing Gigantic Strap-On and Miming Sex Acts

Christina Aguilera wore a green rhinestone strap-on complete with fake bejeweled testicles while performing in front of children at the all-ages “Pride in the Park” event in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old pop star performed her greatest hits while wearing the hefty sex toy, which was complete with fake bedazzled testicles.

Singer Christina Aguilera wore this on stage while performing at LA’s Pride in the Park. The advertisements did not metion any age requirement and it appears this was an all-ages event. @lapride were children present by this performance? pic.twitter.com/fnXFuDNVZV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 13, 2022

Christina Aguilera really said

🎵he’s a one stop shop, with a real big OOH🎵 pic.twitter.com/BT8lOyZ4f0 — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) June 12, 2022

“Throughout the performance, during which she sang ‘Dirrty,’ ‘Lady Marmalade,’ ‘Beautiful’ and more, Aguilera changed into multiple ensembles that featured cone-shaped nipples and other eyebrow-raising accessories,” Page Six reports.

“At one point, she decked herself in a Pride-themed rainbow outfit, and during another, she recreated the chaps getup from her iconic 2002 ‘Dirrty’ music video – which she also revisited at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards – but this time around, she opted for the look in a fiery red palette that included a bodysuit, sunglasses and matching microphone.”

Aguilera also mimed the act of masturbating the fake penis during the performance, as though the performance wasn’t already completely unsuitable for children.

According to LA Pride’s website, “the LA Pride Parade welcomes all members of the LGBTQ+ community and our allies regardless of age.”

“LA Pride in the Park has no age minimum for the music performance, but no one under 21 years old will be allowed where alcohol is being served,” the website adds.

It’s not the first time Christina Aguilera has used her platform to behave inappropriately in front of children. Remember the time she posed with Donald Duck at Disney in front of children with her pierced nipple exposed?

If they behave like this in public, it makes you wonder how they behave with children behind closed doors.