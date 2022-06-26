Christian Pregnancy Center FIREBOMBED after Obama Activates Domestic Terrorists Following Supreme Court Decision on Roe v Wade

A Christian pregnancy center was burned to the ground on Saturday morning by a group of pro-Obama anti-American domestic terrorists in protest to the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v Wade.
Prominent Democrat lawmakers such as Nancy Pelosi, Jackie Speier, AOC and Maxine Waters told protestors to break the law and commit acts of violence on Friday and told pro-abortion activists to armor up.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Barack Obama activated his shock troops and encouraged pro-abortion activists to protest the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe.
Life Choices pregnancy center is a Christian organization that “helps women and men who are in need of free services related to pregnancy and sexual health.”
Longmont police are investigating after left-wing terrorists set Life Choices on fire and vandalized with black spray paint.
The Denver Channel reported:
Authorities in Longmont are investigating an arson after a Christian-centered crisis pregnancy center was targeted by vandals early Saturday morning.
Life Choices, located at 20 Mountain View Avenue, was set on fire and tagged with pro-choice messages, including the message, “if abortions aren’t safe neither are you.”
This incident, which occurred sometime between 2:45 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., comes just hours after Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.
The Longmont pregnancy center was heavily damaged by fire and smoke, authorities said. The extent of damage is unknown.
Investigators are asking those living in the vicinity to check their surveillance video for any activity in the area.
