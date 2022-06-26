Christian Pregnancy Center FIREBOMBED after Obama Activates Domestic Terrorists Following Supreme Court Decision on Roe v Wade

A Christian pregnancy center was burned to the ground on Saturday morning by a group of pro-Obama anti-American domestic terrorists in protest to the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v Wade.

Prominent Democrat lawmakers such as Nancy Pelosi, Jackie Speier, AOC and Maxine Waters told protestors to break the law and commit acts of violence on Friday and told pro-abortion activists to armor up.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Barack Obama activated his shock troops and encouraged pro-abortion activists to protest the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe.

Life Choices pregnancy center is a Christian organization that “helps women and men who are in need of free services related to pregnancy and sexual health.”

Longmont police are investigating after left-wing terrorists set Life Choices on fire and vandalized with black spray paint.

Longmont police investigate fire at Life Choices as arson https://t.co/iVjKWaGOdZ pic.twitter.com/16bVsMfvRg — Daily Camera (@dailycamera) June 25, 2022

The Denver Channel reported: