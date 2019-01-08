Christian Bale: I Couldn’t Have Portrayed Dick Cheney Without Satan’s Help

Christian Bale says he couldn’t have played former Vice President Dick Cheney in the movie Vice without the help of Satan.

Accepting the Best Actor Award at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Bale thanked Satan for inspiring him to accurately portray one of the most evil politicians in modern times.

Bale: Thank you to that geeser, Adam. He said I’ve got to find somebody who can be absolutely charisma-free and reviled by everybody, so he went, oh, it’s gotta be Bale in it. Thank you. And for all the competition I will be cornering the market on charisma-free [assholes]. What do you think, Mitch McConnell next, that could be good, couldn’t it? Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role.

Newsbusters.org reports: So, the Englishman who played an American vice president used the opportunity of winning an award to claim that Satan gave him the inspiration to play the role and called two of our political leaders “charisma-free assholes.” Classy.

Earlier, the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press, Meher Tatna, announced million dollar grants to two liberal pet projects under the guise that they are “two nonprofit, nonpartisan organizations.” The two organizations are The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and InsideClimate News. The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press recently went after Trump’s rhetoric saying it gives dictators license to oppress reporters and Tatna justifies the grant to Inside Climate News because global warming is “the defining global issue of our time.”

Announcer: Welcome back to the Glden Gobes. And now the president of the Hollywood foreign press association, Meher Tatna.

Meher Tatna: Good evening. I am proud to represent the Hollywood foreign press as celebrate the authors whose work is entertained, informed, inspired and uplifted us. The freedom of expression that makes possible your work as creators and our work as journalists is under siege which is why our mission to establish cultural ties between foreign countries and the United States has never been more important. To that end, [applause] to that end our members representing 50 countries have unanimously voted to expand our mandate to support journalists around the globe, with grants of $1 million each, to two nonprofit, nonpartisan organizations. The Reporters — The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press which provides pro bono legal representation for journalists. And Inside Climate News, which covers the defining global issue of our time. Simply put, it is incumbent on all of us to protect and preserve the freedom of creative expression of speech and of the press. This is our story to tell. This is our story to write.

So, the awards season is off on and running. Hopefully political snark will be kept to a minimum but we can see that the standard pet projects will continue to be mentioned. We are living in Trump’s America, you know.