Chrissy Teigen Attacks ‘Wifebot’ Melania Trump in Foul-Mouthed Coronavirus Meltdown: ‘F**k You’

Model and radical left-winger Chrissy Teigen savagely attacked First Lady Melania Trump over her response to the coronavirus pandemic, mocking her “be best shit,” insulting her as a “wifebot,” and sending a nasty “f*ck you” her way during an unhinged rant.

“Has melania even thought about doing something with her be best shit during these times? I see regular ass awesome people on my timeline all day doing all they can to make people happy and this wifebot is working on whatever the fuck a tennis gazebo is,” Teigen, wife of Oscar and Grammy-winning singer and leftist John Legend, ranted to her 12.4 million Twitter followers.

“I expect Donald to be a do nothing fucking loser wimp but she could maybe possibly try to uhhh BE BETTER possibly the best be the best the best be best,” the unhinged Teigen continued.

“ALL I have seen this bot do is gently touch Christmas ornaments in a cape and stare in a cape and pat statues in a different cape and then change her cape into a rude ass jacket,” she added. “F#ck you.”

The First Lady took to social media last week to encourage safe behavior amid the pandemic.

“Our great country is fighting hard against the #Coronavirus. This nation is strong & ready & we will overcome. Please take action to prevent further spread. Visit http://cdc.gov for updated health info & updates,” Mrs. Trump said.

On Monday, Melania Trump thanked our brave and dedicated medial professionals across the country who are working tirelessly to treat the sick and prevent the outbreak of disease.

Teigen has long been an outspoken and foul-mouthed opponent of President Trump, particularly while expressing her views on social media. She once referred to Trump as a “pussy ass bitch.”