Chris Whitty To Be Made A ‘Sir’ In Queen’s New Year’s Honours

Englands chief medical adviser Professor Chris Whitty is to be made a Sir in the New Year’s honours list.

Whtty is to recieve a knighthood in recognition of his role in ­fighting Covid.

.Daniel Craig is also set to receive a new title for his services to the British film and theatre industry and Joanna Lumley OBE set to be made a Dame in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours

The Daily Mail reports: The Honours list is due to be published on Friday and is expected to include gongs for a number of sportsmen and women, as well as frontline workers.

Chris Whitty, 55, already holds another honour as Companion of the Order of the Bath for his services to tropical medicine in the UK and Africa.

Earlier this year, at least six petitions were shared on the Government’s online parliamentary page pleading with MPs to make the Chief Medical Officer a knight.

All of them were rejected because backbenchers have no say in who can be awarded a New Year’s Honour.

Senior government sources described the dedication Whitty has for his demanding role as England’s chief medical officer.

One told the Sun: ‘Chris may often put on a dour face but that is exactly what was required during the dark days of lockdown.

‘Chris has been calm and unflappable throughout and is a trusted source of wisdom and knowledge. He thoroughly deserves his honour’.