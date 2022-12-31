Chris Whitty Blames Covid Pandemic For Increase In Heart Deaths

Britain’s the chief medical officer has warned that thousands of middle-aged people are now dying of heart conditions that went untreated during the Covid pandemic.

Sir Chris Whitty claims many missed out on statins and blood pressure medications because they were reluctant to bother the NHS during the pandemic.

There are reportedly 800 more people dying every week over normal levels…..yet we are still expected to believe it has nothing to do with the experimental covid ‘vaccinations’ that so many were coereced into having

The Mail Online reports: While the reasonings for these deaths are still unclear, the chief medical officer has now alerted the Government about how barriers to accessing medication may have contributed.

Earlier this year, MailOnline reported that deaths from heart attacks soared by a fifth worldwide during the pandemic.

Previous research also indicated that many Brits were too worried to go to hospitals in case they were a burden on the already struggling NHS service, while others did not want to catch the virus.

Millions of GP appointments and operations were postponed or scrapped too, which may have contributed to worsening conditions.

In drawing attention to excess deaths, Whitty reportedly pointed to figures from the Office of National Statistics which demonstrate that 5,170 deaths in men aged 50-64 could have been helped by heart medications.

These patterns have been recognised by the Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay who recently stressed that it was important to be ‘transparent coming out of Covid around excess deaths’.

He said: ‘Now, one shared point of understanding must be the scale of the COVID backlog, with around now 7.1 million patients.

‘For example, we know from the data that there are more 50 to 64-year-olds with cardiovascular issues.

‘It’s the result of delays in that age group seeing a GP because of the pandemic and in some cases, not getting statins for hypertension in time.’