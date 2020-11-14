Chris Wallace: Trump Can’t ‘Credibly’ Say Election Was Stolen From Him

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace declared Friday that President Trump could not credibly claim the 2020 presidential race was stolen from him because there is no “fraud of a dimension that would overturn the results.”

Guest anchor John Roberts began by saying:

“The president does seem in a way though, Chris, to be winning even as he is losing in the current vote count. Because for his die-hard fans, he is trying to make the case that he didn’t really lose the election, that it was taken from him. Is that an argument that he can credibly make?”

Wallace replied, “Well, not in terms of the numbers at least so far. Unless we see something from these lawsuits that we have not seen so far, which is serious fraud and fraud of a dimension that would overturn the results. He is not losing these states, for instance, Pennsylvania, by 500 votes like Florida in 2000. He is losing it by 40,000 or 50,000 votes. Unless we see fraud of that dimension, I don’t know that he can credibly say the election was taken from him. That doesn’t mean he won’t continue to make the argument.”

He continued, “As we know, Donald Trump got more votes than any person in history running for president this year except for Joe Biden this year. There are tens of millions of people who love this president and are in the Trump base, and they will be susceptible to the argument that somehow this election was taken from him.”

