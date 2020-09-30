Chris Wallace Blasted Over Blatant Bias In Favour Of Joe Biden During Debate

Fox News host Chris Wallace is facing backlash for what was widely deemed as blatant bias in Tuesdays Presidential debate in the favor of Democrat Joe Biden and against Republican President Donald Trump.

One of the issues that Wallace, a registered Democrat, was called out for was how he appeared to let Biden interrupt Trump but would jump in to interrupt Trump when he was talking over Biden.

The debacle was summed up by political strategist Chris Barron who said: “Biden/Wallace won the debate. Don’t try to spin me with some bs. Fox News just handed the most important debate in history to the left. And they did it on purpose. If you have one set of rules you enforce it on all participants. Chris Wallace failed miserably.”

Daily Wire reports: Fox News host Brian Kilmeade even noted the discrepancy and called it out on social media, writing: “Why is @JoeBiden allowed to interrupt? @realDonaldTrump is not.”

Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy wrote: “I love Chris Wallace, but he should get out of the way.”

McCarthy added: “Biden doesn’t support the Green New Deal. Oh, Wallace got that out of him? No, Trump did. Oh, well, did Wallace clarify what’s parts of Green New Deal Biden is against? No, needed to move on …”

McCarthy added: “Chris Wallace jumps in a second time when Biden having trouble with Trump’s questioning.”

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said that it was “not good” when Wallace reportedly laughed with Biden.

Bill O’Reilly, who used to be a colleague of Wallace’s, wrote on Twitter: “Good line from Trump—he tells Chris Wallace he’s debating him, not Joe.”

O’Reilly added: “Chris Wallace doesn’t have the facts at his command about the Ukraine payments made to Biden’s son that Trump brought up. Big mistake by Mr. Wallace.”

Attorney Harmeet Dhillon wrote on Twitter: “Chris Wallace is a disgrace. Republicans need to stop allowing the slanted media to have any role in debates in future years.”

Actor James Woods wrote on Twitter: “Chris Wallace is shamelessly biased. It’s a beautiful demonstration of fake news in action. I’m actually glad it’s happening, because you can see it for yourself.”