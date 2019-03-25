Chris Matthews: Trump Should Resign in Disgrace, like Nixon Did!

MSNBC host Chris Matthews has called on President Trump to resign in disgrace the same way Nixon did.

Despite the fact that Mueller exonerated the President over the weekend, the furious MSNBC host insisted that Trump is guilty of wrongdoing.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: “I think Nixon had shame,” Matthews said on “Morning Joe” as co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski oohed and ahhed. “It may have not been moral shame, but it was political shame.”

“He knew he blew it. He got caught up in this back and forth, dirty tricks versus dirty tricks, worse dirty tricks, worse than that dirty trick. He got caught up in that escalation of that dirty politics, going back to the 40s. … And he got caught, and he knew it, and he cried, and he left. Trump doesn’t have that faculty,” Matthews said.

“No,” Mika agreed. “He doesn’t have shame or empathy.”

.@HardballChris: "I think Nixon had shame. It may have not been moral shame, but it was political shame … He got caught, and he knew it, and he cried, and he left. Trump doesn't have that faculty." pic.twitter.com/aXFpRa5N7z — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 25, 2019

Yes, you read that right. Trump was investigated for 675 days by special counsel Robert Mueller and a team of 19 lawyers. Despite 2,800 subpoenas and 500 witness interviews, the counsel’s office found no evidence “that any U.S. person or Trump campaign official or associate” conspired or “knowingly coordinated” with Russians during the 2016 campaign. The counsel also cleared Team Trump of allegations that they conspired with Russians to hack and release Democrats’ emails.

But Matthews thinks that Trump should act like Nixon — who was so guilty he resigned rather than wait for the Senate to convict him of charges and oust him from office.

The “Hardball” host also said that because the counsel has failed to prove the false allegations that Trump conspired to change the outcome of the election, now, Democrats will have to win in 2020.

“[If there’s a majority vote in the House for impeachment, it will be almost entirely Democrats. And you can make a case for obstruction of justice. I made it on the air. But it’s all broad daylight behavior by the president. Firing [former FBI Director James] Comey — all that stuff we watched, it was a good case for obstruction of justice,” Matthews said.

“But the Republicans already know that stuff, and they are not supporting impeachment. So, I think the Democrats have to win the election … There’s no waiting around for Uncle Robert to take care of it. Uncle Robert did what he thought he did was right, and Barr did what he thought was right in his judgment call. You got to do your own case,” he said.