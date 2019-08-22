Chris Cuomo Slams Trump for Not Aging Enough

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is furious that President Trump hasn’t visibly aged as much as his predecessors, and has suggested Trump’s good health is because he doesn’t care about the country’s problems.

“It’s been almost three years since Trump won the presidency,” Cuomo said during his show, “Cuomo Prime Time,” on Tuesday.

“He looks exactly the same!”

“His hair is—I don’t know what’s going on with that. But he may do things that presidents in the past haven’t done to augment their physical reality, but it could also be he doesn’t care the way others have,” he complained.

Cuomo’s rant came in response to Trump telling reporters that “nothing” kept him up at night. “The president told us a very important truth tonight,” Cuomo declared.

Freebeacon.com reports: Trump creates “discord for no reason” and “doesn’t deal with the trying business of compromise,” Cuomo continued. He listed a number of areas where he believes Trump has neglected presidential duties, including a failure in “building unity,” a trade war with China, and a neglect of people “worrying at night about their place and their kids’ futures.”

“Now while I wish poor sleep on no man, maybe this president could use a sleepless night or two, less executive time, fewer hours in front of the TV and on the golf course,” Cuomo said. “Maybe he should focus on fixing things, carrying that burden. Because that’s the job, and it should get hard.”

Cuomo concluded by asking Trump to process the country’s pain and “lose sleep.”

“Can you imagine all of this on your shoulders and not needing a bottle of Ambien to just take a nap?” Cuomo asked. “How about this: Care more. Mr. President, you may sleep less, but the rest of this country may rest a little easier.”

Cuomo provoked mockery from Trump last week after a video surfaced on Twitter of the CNN host telling a man that calling Italians “Fredo” was “like the n-word for us.” CNN defended Cuomo’s claim, saying that the name of the weak brother from the Godfather films is an “ethnic slur.”

“I thought Chris was Fredo also. The truth hurts. Totally lost it! Low ratings @CNN,” Trump tweeted after the incident.