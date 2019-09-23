Chloé Sevigny ‘Petrified’ Of Trump: ‘We Need Someone Radical’ To Beat Him; Bernie Is ‘Punk As F*ck’

Actress Chloé Sevigny says she is “petrified” of the US government under the leadership of President Donald Trump, and is so desperate to see him removed from the Oval Office she will campaign for anyone who wins the Democratic nomination for the 2020 election.

In an interview with The Guardian, the Oscar-nominated actress confirmed she is currently backing Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT), but her priority remains seeing Trump defeated in next year’s election.

“Bernie Sanders is punk as fuck, plain and simple,” Sevigny said. “I’m petrified of the U.S. government right now. We need someone radical to take Trump on, and Bernie’s record as a senator speaks for itself.”

“Honestly, at this stage, I’ll campaign for whoever runs as a Democrat,” she continued. “We just have to get out and fight.”

The Boy's Don't Cry star also spoke of her insecurities, fearing that people see her as cold and unapproachable.

“I come off cold or unapproachable, when in fact I’m just insecure,” she explained. “I’m hypercritical of how I look, how I act, how I come across in interviews. Every new year I make the same resolution: be kinder to yourself. I try to stay positive, but it never lasts. I’ve been in therapy for a couple of years now, and I don’t look at photos of me, or read what people say.”

The 44-year-old actress is not known as one of Hollywood’s most prominent political activists, although she has previously waded in on the industry’s problem with sexual harassment before the Harvey Weinstein scandal and #MeToo movement even emerged.