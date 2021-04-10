Chinese-Style Fonts Are Racist Says CNN

CNN has published an article suggesting that Chinese-style fonts are racist and offensive because they perpetuate ‘crude’ stereotypes.

According to the artcle author Anne Quito, “chop suey fonts to communicate ‘Asianness’ in food packaging, posters and ad campaigns” are evidence of “discrimination and systemic racism.”

For years, the West has relied on so-called "chop suey" fonts to communicate "Asianness" in food packaging, posters and ad campaigns. But such fonts perpetuate problematic stereotypes. https://t.co/w85xSXp0iN — CNN (@CNN) April 7, 2021

Summit News reports: She made this ludicrous assertion despite admitting that the fonts were immediately adopted by Chinese immigrants who came to the United States to set up businesses.

Apparently, the hundreds of thousands of Chinese business owners across the western world don’t appear to believe the font is racist since they choose to proudly display variations of it on the front of their shops and restaurants.

A scholar of Chinese typography also largely dismissed the claims by pointing out that he didn’t find the fonts offensive and that it was a gross oversimplification to label them racist.

Another respondent feared he could be called racist for using Roman fonts.

As a kid, I used Ancient style fonts on assignments re: Greece, Olympics, Democracy. Family used similar fonts on menus in their Greek themed food business.



Kind of feel like I need to request CNN's permission to use it now.



I've attached an image of the font I'm talking about. pic.twitter.com/RCqXtTQMRE — Georgios (@georgios197) April 9, 2021

Numerous other Asian respondents said they were not offended by the font.