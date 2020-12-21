Chinese Spy Who Slept With Rep. Swalwell Pictured With Chinese Agent Who Spied on Sen. Feinstein

Chinese spies appear to have infiltrated senior Democratic politicians in California.

On Saturday, Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo revealed that she saw a photograph with two Chinese spies and a sitting U.S. Senator.

The Chinese operative who was sleeping with Rep. Eric Swalwell was reportedly in the same picture as the Chinese spy who spied on Senator Diane Feinstein for a staggering 20 years:

Per the Tennessee Star:

All the details of a former, longtime Sen. Dianne Feinstein staffer who’s accused of relaying information to Chinese intelligence services while working for the California Democrat point to Russell Lowe, a Daily Caller News Foundation investigation has determined. Lowe worked for 20 years in Feinstein’s San Francisco office, where he was a staff liaison to the Asian-American community before leaving approximately five years ago. All those details match up with the descriptions of the Chinese spy Feinstein reportedly employed. “Chinese intelligence once recruited a staff member at a California office of U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, and the source reported back to China about local politics,” Politico Magazine reported on July 27, describing the staffer as “a liaison to the local Chinese community” who was secretly “reporting back” to Chinese intelligence services. Since then, more details have emerged about the alleged spy, including that he worked for Feinstein for 20 years, “attended Chinese consulate functions for the senator” and was fired five years ago.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Feinstein’s spy is seen in a picture with Fang Fang, Rep. Eric Swalwell’s spy. The Daily Caller then reports more:

California Rep. Eric Swalwell, whose contacts with a Chinese spy were revealed this week, spoke at a same event in 2013 as another alleged Chinese agent who worked for decades for California Sen. Dianne Feinstein. The event was hosted by the group led by Christine Fang, a Chinese national whose relationship with Swalwell was the subject of a report published this week by Axios. There is no indication of wrongdoing on Swalwell’s part. The California State University, East Bay Chinese Student Association hosted both Swalwell and Russell Lowe, who then worked for Feinstein, at an event to commemorate the Chinese Lunar New Year on Feb. 9, 2013, according to the group’s Facebook page.

How corrupt are the Democrat politicians in California who sleep with and spend time with China spies? How bad has our national security been broken?