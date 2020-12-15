Chinese Spies ‘Embedded’ in Western Governments, Data Leak Shows

Chinese Communist Party operatives have “infiltrated” the upper echelons of Western nations by “embedding” themselves in governments and massive companies, a new data leak has revealed.

Members of China’s ruling dictatorship are working in top government positions within the United States, UK, and Australia.

Operatives are also secretly placed within universities and some of the West’s most powerful companies.

The mass infiltration was exposed in a leaked database of 1.95 million registered CCP members.

The leak reveals how Beijing’s tentacles of control now extend into every corner of Western life, including defence firms, banks, and Big Pharma giants.

CCP members – who swear a solemn oath to “guard Party secrets, be loyal to the Party, work hard, fight for communism throughout my life…and never betray the Party” – are now living among all of us undetected.

Dailywire.com reports: “Detailed analysis” has revealed that Pfizer and AstraZeneca employed 123 “party loyalists,” and that “there were more than 600 party members across 19 branches working at the British banks HSBC and Standard Chartered in 2016.” In addition, “firms with defence industry interests” like Airbus, Boeing and Rolls-Royce “employed hundreds of party members.”

In The Mail on Sunday, former British Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith wrote that this discovery “proves that members of the Chinese Communist Party are now spread around the globe, with members working for some of the world’s most important multinational corporations, academic institutions and our own diplomatic services.”

Concluding, Sky News’ Markson said that it “is worth noting that there’s no suggestion that these members have committed espionage — but the concern is over whether Australia or these companies knew of the CCP members and if so have any steps been taken to protect their data and people.”

A spokesperson for the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China — a group “which comprises more than 150 legislators around the world who are concerned by the influence and activities of the Chinese government” — released a statement saying that a representative of the organization had “received this list from a non-governmental source, but was not in a position to verify it,” and that journalists had “since investigated and their findings are disturbing indeed.”