Chinese President Xi Jinping Thanks Bill Gates For His Help In Fighting Coronavirus

China’s president Xi Jinping has thanked Bill Gates for the financial aid provided by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to help in the fight against coronavirus.

The president wrote to Gates after receiving a letter from the billionaire entrepreneur thanking him for pledging $100 million to help combat the coronavirus outbreak

China Daily reports: In his letter dated Feb 20, the Chinese president wrote:

“I deeply appreciate the act of generosity of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and your letter of solidarity to the Chinese people at such an important moment,” Chinese leader said.

Gates said in his letter on Feb 6 that his foundation has committed up to $100 million in emergency funding, much of which will help China bolster epidemiological research, emergency intervention, and the research and development of drugs, vaccines, and diagnostics.

“Since the outbreak began, I have called for confidence, unity, science-based approach and targeted response as guidelines for China’s epidemic control efforts,” Xi wrote in the letter.

“We have rallied the whole nation and adopted a string of unprecedented measures to contain and mitigate the epidemic and treat the sick,” Xi wrote, adding that these extraordinary measures are delivering substantial results.

“We are resolute in protecting the life and health of the people of China, and of all countries around the world. We are determined to do our part to uphold global public health security,” Xi added.

Noting that mankind is a community with a shared future, Xi wrote that to prevail over a disease that threatens all, unity and cooperation is the most powerful weapon.

“The Foundation has been quick in joining the global action and has played an active role in the global response against the outbreak,” Xi noted.

“I support your cooperation with relevant Chinese institutions, and look forward to enhanced coordination and concerted efforts in the international community for the sake of health and well-being of all,” Xi added.