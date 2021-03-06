Chinese-Owned Rep. Swalwell Sues Trump for ‘Emotional Damage’ Over Capitol Riot: ‘I Was So Triggered’

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell is suing Donald Trump over the “emotional distress” he suffered as a result of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Yes, really.

The Californian Congressman, who was recently caught sleeping with a Communist Chinese spy, claims he was prepared for “hand-to-hand” combat with the rioters.

The civil lawsuit was filed in Washington, DC, on Thursday. In the suit, Swalwell claims Trump, his son Trump Jr., Rep. Mo Brooke, and lawyer Rudy Giuliani all caused him “severe emotional distress” by encouraging protestors to storm the Capitol.

ALERT: House impeachment manager Eric Swalwell (D-CA) files federal civil suit against Donald Trump, R. Giuliani, Rep Mo Brooks (R-AL) seeking $$$ damages, court ordered notifications of future rallies



Alleges NEGLIGENCE, INFLICTION OF EMOTIONAL DISTRESS, CIVIL RIGHTS VIOL. pic.twitter.com/e0NsL38cHB — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 5, 2021

The bizarre 65-page suit falslely claims that Trump and his allies engaged in “conspiracy to violate civil rights,” “neglect to prevent interference with civil rights,” “incitement to riot,” “inciting assault,” “disorderly conduct,” and “terrorism.”

In addition, Swalwell complains that Trump and his friends inflicted “severe emotional distress.”

One paragraph in the suit alleges that Swalwell “prepared himself for possible hand-to-hand combat as he took off his jacket and tie and searched for makeshift instruments of self-defense.”

“As the Plaintiff watched this horror unfold, he texted with his wife in what he felt could be his last moments, telling her ‘I love you very much. And our babies,’” Swalwell’s states in the suit.

Rt.com reports: That Swalwell would sue Trump is unsurprising. The California congressman has long been a vocal opponent of the 45th president, and spent a considerable amount of time over the last four years telling cable TV hosts that he had proof of Trump’s supposed collusion with Russia, claims that were never backed up. After a short-lived run at his party’s presidential nomination in 2019, Swalwell went on to serve as a manager in the Democrats’ most recent attempt to impeach Trump after the Capitol riot.

He is the second lawmaker to sue Trump, after Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson last month. Thompson also claimed to have suffered “emotional distress” during the riot, but blamed pro-Trump groups including the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys for his suffering, along with Trump and Giuliani. Those who haven’t sued have held therapy-style hearings and demanded mental health help for Capitol staff.

Trump, banned from social media and maintaining a low profile since leaving office, has not addressed Swalwell’s lawsuit directly. His spokesman, Jason Miller, told Reuters that Swalwell “is a low-life with no credibility.”