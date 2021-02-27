Chinese Govt Anally Penetrated Biden Admin Officials ‘by Mistake’

The Chinese government have admitted it anally penetrated officials from the Biden administration in “error” following complaints by the U.S. State Department.

“The State Department never agreed to this kind of testing and protested directly to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when we learned that some staff was subject to it,” a State Department spokesperson told VICE World News earlier this week.

Beijing had assured Washington that the COVID anal swabs were given “in error,” adding that the mandatory test is exempt for diplomatic personnel.

“We have instructed staff to decline this test if it is asked of them, as was done in the past.”

Vice.com reports: On Thursday afternoon, China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian denied Beijing had asked U.S. diplomats in China to undergo anal swab tests.

Some Chinese regions have been ordering anal swabs for people under quarantine, including those who arrived from abroad. Authorities say the tests can avoid missing infections.

It’s not clear how many U.S. diplomats or their family members have gone through the tests.

The State Department spokesperson said it is committed to preserving the “dignity” of American diplomats and their families, consistent with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and other diplomatic law provisions.

In an online post earlier in February, China’s National Health Commission said in some cases, the coronavirus can be more readily detected in anal samples than in throat and nasal samples. But it acknowledged rectal swabs are not suitable for mass use because they are inconvenient and unpopular.

According to the commission’s instructions, the anal samples are collected by inserting a cotton swab three to five centimeters (about one to two inches) into the rectum.

Reports about anal COVID-19 testing prompted a wave of panic on Chinese social media last month. A traveler from Australia to China who was given anal swabs in September told VICE World News it felt like having diarrhea.