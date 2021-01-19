Chinese-American Tycoon Who Mixed With Hillary Clinton Found Dead

Chinese-American tycoon Luo Lili, who regularly rubbed shoulders with Hillary Clinton, was found dead earlier this month from apparent suicide, according to reports.

The police kept Lili’s idntity under wraps initially due to an ongoing investigation.

The 34-year-old socialite jumped naked from her Hong Kong penthouse holding her 5-month baby. Both immediately died.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Authorities investigating the death are probing whether Luo Lili may have suffered post-partum depression.

According to police, “The woman and the baby girl were certified dead at the scene. Initial investigation revealed that they fell from a unit. No suicide note was found.”

Luo Lili, the only daughter of a real estate tycoon in China, rubbed elbows with Hillary Clinton and other Democrat elites.