Chinese Ambassador To Israel Found Dead At His Home In Tel Aviv

The Chinese ambassador to Israel was found dead at his home in a Tel Aviv suburb on Sunday morning the Israeli foreign ministry has said.

The body of 58 year old Du Wei 58, was found at his apartment in the affluent coastal suburb of Herzliya it was reported. He had been appointed envoy in February in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

His death comes just two days after he condemned comments by the US State Mike Pompeo, who denounced Chinese investments in Israel and accused China of hiding information about the covid-19 outbreak.

Police have launched an investigation into his death.

RT reports: According to Ynet News, the envoy’s body was discovered in his bed, and the cause of death has not yet been revealed.

When contacted for comment by the Jerusalem Post, the Chinese Embassy said it could not immediately confirm the reports.

Du assumed the role of ambassador to Israel in February. He had previously served as an envoy to Ukraine.

In an op-ed for the Jerusalem Post in March, Du described how had undergone a two-week home quarantine after arriving in Israel. He urged all countries to work together in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. The diplomat also called for the fight against “another common enemy” – misinformation – which included accusations of China concealing relevant data on the spread of the disease. Beijing has repeatedly denied such claims.