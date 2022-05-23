China’s Wuhan Lab Was Experimenting With Monkeypox In 2021

The infamous Wuhan Lab in China was experimenting with Monkeypox last year and even published a research report in an International Journal earlier this year.

The paper, which was authored by nine Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers, was published by an international journal called Virologica Sinica which claims to present cutting-edge research on viruses all over the world.

In February 2022, Virologica Sinica published a gain of function research project performed by scientists at the Wuhan Institute in August 2021. This was at the time the Covid pandemic was still causing fear and chaos around the world.

According to The National Pulse:

The Wuhan Institute of Virology assembled a monkeypox virus genome, allowing the virus to be identified through PCR tests, using a method researchers flagged for potentially creating a “contagious pathogen”.