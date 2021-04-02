China: We Have Control Over Western Think Tanks, Election Integrity Groups, and Biden Admin

China has boasted that it has control over Western Think Tanks, ‘Election Integrity Groups’, and the Biden Administration’s National Security Team.

No, this is NOT satire.

According to a report from the National Pulse, the Chinese Communist Party’s Cyberspace Administration of China claims to have one of the most critical connections between the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the groups and individuals campaigning to stop President Trump and his “America First” agenda.

Per the Populist Press:

The Chinese Communist Party’s Cyberspace Administration of China has boasted of one of the most critical connections between the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the groups and individuals campaigning to stop President Trump and his “America First” agenda, The National Pulse can exclusively reveal. New, bombshell admissions over China’s influence in both the United States and Europe link organizations such as the Berggruen Institute with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The Berggruen Institute first rose to national attention after co-founding the “Transition Integrity Project” which advised on how Joe Biden could seize power on the back of an ostensible Trump victory.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The National Pulse reported:

According to the National Pulse, China was connected with the Berggruen Institute:

In mid-2020, The National Pulse exclusively reported on the involvement of the Berggruen Institute in an explicitly anti-Trump exercise known as the Transition Integrity Project (TIP).

A collaborative effort between former Soros counsel Rosa Brooks and Berggruen executive Nils Gilman, TIP littered the U.S. media with commentary about how Joe Biden should refuse to concede in the event of an apparent election night victory for President Donald Trump – which is precisely what happened…

…In effect, you had a leading, CCP-linked think-tanker working to solidify a Biden victory while threatening the life of a public intellectual. And the tweet – despite clearly breaching Twitter’s Terms of Service – remains up. Twitter CEO Dorsey served on Berggreun’s CCP-linked 21st Century Council, alongside Gilman.

Additionally, the Berggruen Institute lists a bevy of Chinese government-run entities as partners. These include the Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence, China Institute for Innovation and Development Strategy, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, and Chinese Association of Artificial Intelligence.

This information adds additional support to reports that China interfered in the 2020 Election. With Biden in the White House none of this will ever be investigated.