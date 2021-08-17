Communist China has threatened Taiwan with “immediate war” and has deployed warships, fighter jets and an ASW aircraft to its border.

Following reports that Taiwan had 30,000 U.S. troops stationed to protect it from Chinese aggression, China sprung into action and threatened to go to war.

Beijing’s state-run media made the threats following a tweet from a US Senator claiming there were 30,000 troops in the region.

Senator John Cornyn claimed there were “30,000” American soldiers in Taiwan.

The false claim led to a blistering response from the Editor-in-Chief of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, who warned that Beijing would “immediately launch a war to eliminate and expel the US soldiers.”

He tweeted:

“Now, the US and the Taiwan authorities must explain.”

“If it is true that the US 30,000, or less than that number, soldiers stationed on the Taiwan island, Chinese military forces will immediately launch a war to eliminate and expel the US soldiers.”

#环球时报Editorial: From what happened in Afghanistan, those in Taiwan should perceive that once a war breaks out in the Straits, the island’s defense will collapse in hours and US military won’t come to help. As a result, the DPP will quickly surrender. https://t.co/ZUrZmcsSWf pic.twitter.com/wFG4vrHbTo — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 16, 2021

The state-run outlet began its article by declaring, “The US troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan has led to the rapid demise of the Kabul government.

“The world has witnessed how the US evacuated its diplomats by helicopter while Taliban soldiers crowded into the presidential palace in Kabul.” The outlet then declared that “Eastern Theater Command on Tue dispatched warships, ASW aircraft and fighter jets for joint live-fire assault drills in SW, SE areas off the island of Taiwan as response to recent moves by the US and Taiwan secessionists.”

#BREAKING: #PLA Eastern Theater Command on Tue dispatched warships, ASW aircraft and fighter jets for joint live-fire assault drills in SW, SE areas off the island of Taiwan as response to recent moves by the US and Taiwan secessionists: spokesperson https://t.co/2lTfSmxxhW pic.twitter.com/dclmjwnlFM — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 17, 2021

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: On Monday Steve Bannon warned that the US economy will implode if Taiwan falls to the Communist Chinese. According to Bannon he entire American economy centers around the chips, and in particular, the advanced chips designed, made, and manufactured in Taiwan.

The Global Times reported: