Following reports that Taiwan had 30,000 U.S. troops stationed to protect it from Chinese aggression, China sprung into action and threatened to go to war.
Beijing’s state-run media made the threats following a tweet from a US Senator claiming there were 30,000 troops in the region.
Senator John Cornyn claimed there were “30,000” American soldiers in Taiwan.
The false claim led to a blistering response from the Editor-in-Chief of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, who warned that Beijing would “immediately launch a war to eliminate and expel the US soldiers.”
He tweeted:
“Now, the US and the Taiwan authorities must explain.”
“If it is true that the US 30,000, or less than that number, soldiers stationed on the Taiwan island, Chinese military forces will immediately launch a war to eliminate and expel the US soldiers.”
The state-run outlet began its article by declaring, “The US troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan has led to the rapid demise of the Kabul government.
“The world has witnessed how the US evacuated its diplomats by helicopter while Taliban soldiers crowded into the presidential palace in Kabul.”
The outlet then declared that “Eastern Theater Command on Tue dispatched warships, ASW aircraft and fighter jets for joint live-fire assault drills in SW, SE areas off the island of Taiwan as response to recent moves by the US and Taiwan secessionists.”
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: On Monday Steve Bannon warned that the US economy will implode if Taiwan falls to the Communist Chinese. According to Bannon he entire American economy centers around the chips, and in particular, the advanced chips designed, made, and manufactured in Taiwan.
The Global Times reported:
The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Tuesday launched joint live-fire assault drills in multiple locations near the island of Taiwan in response to recent collusion and provocations by the US and Taiwan secessionists.
The PLA Eastern Theater Command on Tuesday dispatched warships, anti-submarine warfare aircraft and fighter jets in surrounding maritime and aerial areas near the southwest and southeast of the island of Taiwan for military exercises including joint live-fire assaults, and also for testing the command troops’ integrated joint operation capabilities, Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson of the command, announced on the same day.
Recently, the US and Taiwan authorities have been frequently colluding and making provocations, sending wrong signals that severely violates China’s sovereignty and seriously damage peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits. They have become the biggest source of security risk in the region, Shi said.
The exercises are a necessary action taken based on the current security situation in the Taiwan Straits and the need to safeguard national sovereignty, and are a solemn response to the foreign interferences and the provocations by “Taiwan independence” forces, the spokesperson said.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- China Threatens War Against Taiwan Following Biden’s Defeat in Afghanistan; Chinese Warships & Fighter Jets Deployed - August 17, 2021
- IG Afghanistan Report: ‘Biden Lied, Now THOUSANDS Will Die’ - August 17, 2021
- Taliban Orders Joe Biden With Withdraw All US Troops by 9/11 – or Face ‘Consequences’ - August 17, 2021
Be the first to comment