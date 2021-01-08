China Seizes on DC Riots to Justify Their Disgusting Crackdown in Hong Kong

The Communist Chinese government seized on Wednesday’s riots in the Capitol to justify their human rights abuses on protestors in Hong Kong.

CCP government propaganda outlet Global Times posted images from both the DC riots and the Hong Kong protests to highlight western media double standards in offering support for unrest in Hong Kong while denouncing what happened in Capitol Hill as an “insurrection.”

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying highlighted Nancy Pelosi’s description of the riots in Hong Kong as a “beautiful sight to behold” and urged “people to reflect on why some people and media in US gave different narrative on social turmoil in Hong Kong in 2019.”

What word did they use about #HK? What words are they using now? #US media condemn the incident in US, calling it 'violence,' 'thugs,' 'extremists,' and 'disgrace.' What words did they use to describe riots in #HK? 'Beautiful sight,' 'fighters for democracy': FM https://t.co/icrsfoqTZJ pic.twitter.com/ib5tvxIwFr — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) January 7, 2021

Summit.news reports: Hong Kong was hit by widespread protests and riots throughout 2019 during which demonstrators occupied and vandalized legislative buildings.

The same day that Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building, China arrested 50 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong for an alleged violation of a new national security law.

Four people died after Trump supporters stormed the building, leading to calls for Trump to be exiled, an outcome that would probably enlist the support of the Chinese government.