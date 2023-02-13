China Says It Has Spotted A UFO In It’s Airspace & Is Preparing To Shoot It Down

The Chinese military is preparing ready to take down a UFO that was detected over the yellow sea near the port city of Qingdao.

Chinese officials have not said what they think the object is but according to Bloomberg The People’s Liberation Army of China has a major naval base in Qingdao.

On Sunday, a report by the Global Times said that an employee at the marine development authority in East China’s Shandong Province had announced that they had spotted the UFO flying in waters near the coastal city of Rizhao.

Fishermen in the area have been warned to be careful about safety.

UFO has been detected near Rizhao in China, according to Chinese state media. They claim to be shooting it down. pic.twitter.com/PvUZQ8mmkM — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) February 12, 2023

The news comes just days after the US and Canada brought down three high-altitude airborne objects, and a ‘balloon’ that the US claimed was sent deliberately by China for surveillance.