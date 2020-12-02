China Rewarded With Best Post-COVID Economy Than All Other Nations

China is silently enjoying the best post-COVID economy than nearly every other major country, according to the OECD.

“A graph proposing GDP projections for various nations and areas showed that China was the only nation on the list to enjoy real GDP growth in 2020, with 1.8%, 8% in 2021 and 4.9% in 2022,” a Sputnik report states.

“In comparison, the United States, having suffered a 3.7% drop in 2020, is set to achieve 3.2% and 3.5% real GDP growth in 2021 and 2022 respectively.”

“The United Kingdom, compared to most countries on the Outlook’s graph, got affected more heavily suffering a GDP reduction of 11.2% in 2020, with only Argentina showing worse results – 12.9% drop.”

Summit.news reports: While small businesses continue to go bust and see their profits dwindle, Amazon and other massive transnational corporations have joined China in coming out of the pandemic on a strong economic footing.

Amazon has seen its profits during the COVID pandemic soar by 100% while small businesses on average have lost 30% in profits and 21% have closed down permanently.

The CEO’s of these companies have also seen their personal wealth increase by tens of billions while small businesses have lost over $200 billion.

As we previously highlighted, while the United States and Europe continue to subject their citizens to crippling lockdowns, people in China where the virus originated are enjoying massive pool parties and nightclubs where there is no social distancing or mask wearing.

Some have suggested that videos which emerged out of China in the early days of the pandemic which showed people convulsing and dropping dead on the streets were part of a propaganda ploy to convince other countries that coronavirus was immeasurably worse than it turned out to be.

This overreaction continues to this day, with discussions in the UK of a third lockdown now taking place despite the fact that hospitals are not overwhelmed and the yearly average death statistics are no different from usual.