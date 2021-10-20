China-Owned TikTok BANS Anti-Biden ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Song

The viral anti-Biden “Let’s Go Brandon” meme is being banned by TikTok for violating their “harassment and bullying” community standards.

Yes, really.

After the track by rapper Loza Alexander soared up the Apple Music chart over the weekend, it also began to go viral on Chinese-owned TikTok, receiving a whopping 500,000 likes. That’s when the Chinese censors stepped in, to protect Biden.

“Tik Tok has threatened to remove my #letsgobrandon viral video that is approaching the number one spot on iTunes top us hip hop records! Tik Tok is claiming that I’m bullying? But how???” asked Alexander.

Tik Tok has threatened to remove my #letsgobrandon viral video that is approaching the number one spot on iTunes top us hip hop records! Tik Tok is claiming that I'm bullying? But how??? @TikTokSupport#lozaalexander #loza #letsgobrandonthemesong pic.twitter.com/ilAdaPHC6S — Loza Alexander (@ImLozaAlexander) October 14, 2021

Summit.news reports: The message from TikTok says that the song is being investigated for the “content violation” of containing “harassment and bullying.”

Apparently, the new social media benchmark for “bullying” is making fun of the president.

In enforcing such a rule, TikTok is merely mirroring its Communist Chinese censorship system, which also blocks content that lambastes or ridicules President Xi Jinping.

Hear ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ via the video below.