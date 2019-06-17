China Organ-Harvesting Dissidents, Whistleblower Claims

Communist China is still harvesting the organs from political dissidents and prisoners, according to a former medical insider.

Zheng “George” Qiaozhi, a former intern-turned-whistleblower at China’s Shenyang Army General Hospital, provided his accounts to the Epoch Times earlier this year.

In one instance, Qiaozhi described a horrific organ harvesting procedure on a prisoner.

“The prisoner was brought in, tied hand and foot, but very much alive,” Population Institute President Steven W. Mosher wrote. “The army doctor in charge sliced him open from chest to belly button and exposed his two kidneys. ‘Cut the veins and arteries,’ he told his shocked intern.”

“George did as he was told. Blood spurted everywhere. The kidneys were placed in an organ-transplant container.”

“Then the doctor ordered George to remove the man’s eyeballs. Hearing that, the dying prisoner gave him a look of sheer terror, and George froze. ‘I can’t do it,’ he told the doctor, who then quickly scooped out the man’s eyeballs himself.”

Infowars.com reports: Shortly after the harrowing experience, Qiaozhi quit his job and fled China.

In addition to George’s firsthand account, an independent research group called the China Tribunal concluded that organ harvesting was still being practiced on Chinese prisoners, even after China announced it would end the practice in 2014.

“The conclusion shows that very many people have died indescribably hideous deaths for no reason, that more may suffer in similar ways and that all of us live on a planet where extreme wickedness may be found in the power of those, for the time being, running a country with one of the oldest civilisations known to modern man,” chair of the group Sir Geoffrey Nice QC wroteSunday.

“There is no evidence of the practice having been stopped and the tribunal is satisfied that it is continuing.”