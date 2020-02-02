China Orders Citizens To ‘Deal With Pets’ Or Risk Having Them Culled Over Coronavirus Fears

Pet owners in China have been warned to ‘deal with’ their pets or risk having them culled – amid fears that animals could also catch the coronavirus.

The authorities across several provinces have reportedly taken the drastic step after coming under pressure from their superiors to do more to tackle the epidemic.

Metro reports: Villagers in Hubei were urged to ‘deal with’ furry companions within five days, while residents in Shanxi were handed notices asking them to ‘consider the overall situation’ and dispose of cats and dogs immediately.

China’s top infectious diseases expert warned pets would need to be quarantined if exposed to patients, but the World Health Organisation claims it has seen no evidence animals can catch it.

One neighbourhood in Wuhan – the epicentre of the virus which has so far killed 259 and infected around 12,000 – residents have reportedly been banned from letting animals leave their homes.

They have also been warned by officials that any spotted outside would be caught, killed and buried on the spot.

Animal welfare group Humane Society International (HSI) claim similar warnings have been issued in other provinces across the country, including Beijing, Tianjin, Shandong, Hebei and Shanghai.

Dr Peter Li, China Policy Specialist at HIS, told MailOnline: ‘This is not the right approach for local authorities in China to deal with the national crisis that can be traced to China’s out-of-control wildlife trade.

‘Companion animals did not contribute to the outbreak of SARS in 2002-2003. They do not have anything to do with the Wuhan epidemic.’

He added that trying to enforce such orders might actually hamper the fight against the outbreak by ‘pulling much needed efforts and resources away from the real battleground’.

Earlier this week Professor Li Lanjuan, a senior expert in China’s National Health Commission, issued a warning that coronavirus ‘spreads between mammals’.

She told state broadcaster CCTV that ‘pet owners should strengthen their management of their pets’ and advised animals ‘should be put in quarantine’ if they come into contact with anyone infected.

An online vendor based in Beijing told MailOnline sales for special face masks for dogs had skyrocketed ten-fold since the outbreak.

















