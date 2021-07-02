China Orders Biden To ‘Sever All Military Ties’ With Taiwan or Face ‘War’

The Chinese government has ordered the Biden administration to immediately “sever all military ties with Taiwan” or face a war with China.

On Wednesday, Ren Guoqiang, a spokesman for China’s defence ministry, issued a warning to the White House over its increasing military contacts with Taiwan. Guoqiang told the Biden regime that China firmly believes in reunifying with the island nation and is opposed to foreign meddling.

“The complete reunification of China is a historical necessity and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is an unstoppable trend,” he said.

“The common aspirations of the people are peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

“‘Taiwan independence’ is a dead-end road and seeking it means war.”

Express.co.uk reports: Mr Ren also demanded Washington abide by its one-China policy and the joint communiques.

The warning follows the largest recorded aerial incursion into Taiwan’s airspace on June 15 which saw as many as 28 warplanes breach the sovereign nation’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

Taiwan reported the aircraft included fighters and nuclear capable bombers.

Defending the recent incursion, Mr Ren described the aerial manoeuvres as “a necessary action” to maintain and safeguard national sovereignty.

Although Washington does not have formal ties with Taipei, it remains the island’s largest arms supplier.

However, the US relationship with the island has slowly been growing under the Trump and Biden administrations.

On Thursday, Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, said the country “needs to prepare” for a possible Chinese invasion.

He said: “As Taiwan decision makers, we cannot take any chances, we have to be prepared.

“When the Chinese government is saying they would not renounce the use of force, and they conduct military exercises around Taiwan, we would rather believe that it is real.”

Over recent months, China has increased both political and military pressure against the island nation which it believes to be a breakaway province.

Mr Ren added that Taipei’s ruling party “must be soberly aware that the future of Taiwan lies in national reunification.”