China Lavishes Praise on Americans Who Voted For Biden

The Chinese Communist Party’s foreign ministry today extended praise to Americans who voted for former vice president Joe Biden in the 2020 election, declaring the Chinese nation respects the choice of these Americans.

‘We have been paying attention to the domestic and international community’s reaction to this US presidential election,’ foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Friday at a regular daily briefing.

‘We respect the choice of the American people. We extend congratulations to Mr Biden and Ms Harris. We understand the results of the US election will be determined according to US laws and procedures,’ he added.

The news comes after the Trump administration on Thursday unveiled an executive order prohibiting US investments in Chinese firms, ramping up economic pressure on Beijing after the US election.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has yet to congratulate Biden. Russia would only recognise a new US president on confirmation of ‘official results‘, according to Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov.