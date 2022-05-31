China Elected To The Executive Board Of World Health Organization

China has been elected to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) executive board.
In a unanimous vote on Friday, China was elected to the Executive Board of the WHA, the WHO’s governing body, along with 11 other countries.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
China will now serve on the Executive Board for a term of three years, even though the Chinese gave false information to the WHO during the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, obstructed investigations into the origin of the virus, and persecuted Chinese doctors who tried to raise early warnings.
Latest Videos
Police Charge Big Pharma Boss With Falsifying His Covid Vaccination Status
New Zealand PM Demands Repeal of Second Amendment: “It’s Time To Censor Americans!”
Billy Corgan: ‘Shapeshifting Reptilians’ Run The ‘Satanic’ Music Industry
Ex-Cop Killed By Buffalo Shooter Had Just Invented 'Water Powered Car'
World Economic Forum to ‘ABOLISH’ Free Speech Globally
Pentagon: ‘UFO’s Are Real, You Will See More of Them’ – Stunning Admission
Democrats Say Men Can Now Get Abortions Too
Rothschild Slams Elon Musk For Saying He Won’t Vote Democrat Anymore
Freudian Slip! George W. Bush Slams the ‘Unjustified Invasion of Iraq’
Breitbart reports: U.N. Watch Executive Director Hillel Neuer was astounded and horrified that China could take an executive seat with the United Nations health agency, with no apparent objections from member nations in the free world:
Dr. Li Wenliang was a doctor in Wuhan who was brutally silenced by the Chinese Communist Party when he tried to warn other doctors about a SARS-like respiratory disease spreading rapidly through his city. His death at the age of 34 in February 2020, purportedly from a Chinese coronavirus infection, sparked outrage across China and around the world.
As Neuer noted, the past week has not exactly been a triumph for the United Nations. In addition to China’s ascension to the W.H.O. Executive Board, terrorism-supporting countries forced the W.H.O. World Health Assembly to condemn Israel as a unique health risk.
Also during the past week, nuclear rogue state North Korea outrageously became chair of the U.N. Conference on Disarmament, and U.N. Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet gave Beijing a propaganda coup by failing to investigate or condemn the Uyghur genocide during her visit to occupied East Turkistan, the region China refers to as Xinjiang.
Columnist Ross Clark of the Spectator noted on Saturday that the W.H.O. executive board is now “stuffed with small countries, many with lousy human rights records, which will not dare to challenge China or which will not have the political clout to do so.”
Clark argued the election of China to the executive board was further proof that W.H.O. has “lost all credibility” – even as the Biden administration is trying to give the organization more influence and authority.