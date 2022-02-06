China Creates AI ‘Nanny’ To Grow Babies in Robot Wombs

China has unveiled the world’s first artificial intelligence nanny – a robot capable of growing a baby in an artificial womb, which is eerily similar to what is seen in the dystopian movie, The Matrix.

According to the South China Morning Post, Chinese scientists in Suzhou have been working diligently on the new technology. However, there are concerns about the ethical implications of raising newborn babies in robotic wombs.

The discoveries were published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Biomedical Engineering. The AI nanny, according to scientists, will aid in the growth of human kids in a “long-term embryo culture device.”

Infowars.com reports: This artificial womb is a big machine containing compartments for individual fetuses. The infants will be fed as they would be in a real womb if they are in the chamber, which will be filled with an optimized mix of “nutritious fluids.”

In what seems sort of eugenics-y, a record of embryo health and “developmental potential” will be kept on file by the software over the duration of the embryo’s development.

It probably won’t happen any time soon..

At the moment, the new technology is being utilized to assist in the development of animal embryos that are developing into fetuses in the laboratory. This is due to the fact that the act of experimenting on human embryos older than two weeks is prohibited under international law.

Additionally, as the SMCP points out, surrogacy is prohibited in China. Because artificial wombs would effectively convert a hospital or laboratory into a mother under Chinese legislation, the technology is unlikely to be deployed in the area anytime soon.

Having said that, the development of artificial wombs is not a new concept. While this is not a new discovery, bringing the technology into human mass production and mixing it with ranking AI is, and it is a development that is quite dystopian sounding.

Of course, not everything is a hopeless dystopia..

Although the thought of artificially developing human infants is a far-fetched one, there are certain advantages to it. In the past, for example, the process of producing kids within people has been a lengthy, drawn-out, and unpleasant process, and this could potentially aid mothers who would like to have children, but are currently unable to, without having to use a human surrogate. After all, the population is about to start shrinking by the billions by the end of the century and fertility rates around the globe are collapsing at a frightening rate.

This seems like more of a “when” rather than an “if”..