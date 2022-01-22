China Brings Back Anal Swab Testing for the Winter Olympics

People arriving in China to watch the Beijing Winter Olympics are in for a rude awakening following the Communist Chinese regime’s decision to bring back anal Covid testing.
The undignified testing program had been previously scrapped after Biden admin official’s were forced to submit to anal swabs earlier this year. But now they’re back – just in time for the Olympics!
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Per The Sun: The Communist regime claims the virus test — which involves inserting a 5cm long saline-soaked swab up a patient’s bum and rotating it — is more accurate than other on-the-spot virus tests.
Chinese newspaper The Beijing News said at least 27 people underwent the anal swab tests at an apartment building in Beijing where a 26-year-old woman had caught Omicron — the city’s first recorded case of the variant.
The invasive anal tests involve inserting a sterile cotton swab into the rectum and rotating it several times.
The swab is removed and analysed in a lab.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Bill Maher: ‘This Is Why I’m NEVER Getting a Booster Shot’ - January 22, 2022
- Michael Flynn: The ‘New World Order’ Is About To Be Exposed - January 22, 2022
- Howard Stern: Unjabbed Americans Must Be Left To ROT & DIE Alone - January 22, 2022