China Brings Back Anal Swab Testing for the Winter Olympics

People arriving in China to watch the Beijing Winter Olympics are in for a rude awakening following the Communist Chinese regime’s decision to bring back anal Covid testing.

The undignified testing program had been previously scrapped after Biden admin official’s were forced to submit to anal swabs earlier this year. But now they’re back – just in time for the Olympics!

Per The Sun: The Communist regime claims the virus test — which involves inserting a 5cm long saline-soaked swab up a patient’s bum and rotating it — is more accurate than other on-the-spot virus tests.

Chinese newspaper The Beijing News said at least 27 people underwent the anal swab tests at an apartment building in Beijing where a 26-year-old woman had caught Omicron — the city’s first recorded case of the variant.

The invasive anal tests involve inserting a sterile cotton swab into the rectum and rotating it several times.

The swab is removed and analysed in a lab.