China: Biden’s Comments Are Pushing The World Closer To ‘Nuclear War’

President Joe Biden has been accused of pushing the world closer to nuclear war by declaring that Russian leader Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power” after invading Ukraine.

China’s state-run Global Times was not impressed by White House efforts to spin Biden’s remarks away as a gaffe, or later as a personal expression of his deep “moral outrage” that had no bearing on US foreign policy.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

According to the Chinese Communist paper: “No matter how well Biden’s propaganda machine works, it cannot downplay the fact that such a blunt statement at a sensitive time could further inflame the situation. This was unwise and irresponsible, reflecting a dire problem within U.S. policy-making: some politicians are taking their personal grievances to the national level”

Breitbart reports: No additional examples of such grievance-nationalizing were provided, but one suspects the editors were thinking about stern criticism of China’s actions from American politicians.

The Global Times and its correspondents mocked Biden for talking tough after his debacle in Afghanistan, which brought a 20-year effort to change the regime in a far smaller and poorer nation than Russia to a mournful conclusion.

The editorial went further and jeered that Americans are forced to deal with “soaring inflation and skyrocketing energy prices” while their government spends billions on “supporting Ukraine rather than on solving domestic problems.”

“Biden’s hostility cannot be reversed: It seems that his ultimate goal is to topple another nuclear power and overthrow its leadership. Many are seriously worrying that the Ukraine crisis will get out of control and escalate into a nuclear war, given that both sides are becoming more ferocious,” the Global Times warned.

“Will it be a shame for American politics if repeated ‘slips of the tongue’ by the country’s top leader trigger a crisis that the American people cannot afford?” the article concluded.