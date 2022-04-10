China Begins Publicly Beating Cats & Dogs to Death ‘Due to COVID’

Authorities in China have begun confiscating cats and dogs from their owners and publicly killing them on the streets as part of strict Covid measures.

A video posted to social media shows police beating to death terrified cats and dogs who are tied up in sacks.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

Most people are unsympathetic to the effects of China’s ridiculous Zero-Covid policy on the general population



But what about the cats?pic.twitter.com/DlX6YmNJGl — Gummi Bear (@gummibear737) April 9, 2022

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: In 2021 there were reports of China killing pet cats and dogs due to the COVID virus. Now, in 2022, authorities started killing pets again.

The Western liberals are silent.

Where are you liberal Democrats on China performing an extinction on cats and dogs and not allowing anyone to be gay or trans anything you all believe in?



You buy the products that these people create and fund their lives then cry a foul about Republicans. Bunch of frauds. https://t.co/KF94kZeSkj — Endless Capital (@endless_frank) April 10, 2022

More video.