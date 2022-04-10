China Begins Publicly Beating Cats & Dogs to Death ‘Due to COVID’

Authorities in China have begun confiscating cats and dogs from their owners and publicly killing them on the streets as part of strict Covid measures.
A video posted to social media shows police beating to death terrified cats and dogs who are tied up in sacks.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: In 2021 there were reports of China killing pet cats and dogs due to the COVID virus. Now, in 2022, authorities started killing pets again.
The Western liberals are silent.
More video.
