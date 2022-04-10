China Begins Publicly Beating Cats & Dogs to Death ‘Due to COVID’

Fact checked
April 10, 2022 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, World 1
China begins beating cats and dogs to death in public in the name of Covid protection
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Authorities in China have begun confiscating cats and dogs from their owners and publicly killing them on the streets as part of strict Covid measures.

A video posted to social media shows police beating to death terrified cats and dogs who are tied up in sacks.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: In 2021 there were reports of China killing pet cats and dogs due to the COVID virus. Now, in 2022, authorities started killing pets again.

The Western liberals are silent.

More video.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)