Chilling Videos: Thousands of Locked Down Starving Shanghai Residents SCREAM from Their Apartment Windows

Chilling videos out of Shanghai shows thousands of residents screaming from apartment buildings after being locked down without food or basic supplies by the Communist Chinese regime.

Videos circulating social media show a haunting cityscape at night filled with the anguished screams of terrified residents forcibly quarantined in their apartment buildings for over a week.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

“What the?? This video taken yesterday in Shanghai, China, by the father of a close friend of mine. She verified its authenticity: People screaming out of their windows after a week of total lockdown, no leaving your apartment for any reason,” radio host Patrick Madrid tweeted.

What the?? This video taken yesterday in Shanghai, China, by the father of a close friend of mine. She verified its authenticity: People screaming out of their windows after a week of total lockdown, no leaving your apartment for any reason. pic.twitter.com/iHGOO8D8Cz — Patrick Madrid ✌🏼 (@patrickmadrid) April 9, 2022

“The translation she gave me: ‘It’s Shanghai, everyone is screaming, started with a couple now everyone is screaming, after a week of lockdown, something is going to happen, no one knows when this is going to end.’ He says they can’t even step outside their apartments.”

Infowars.com reports: Another dystopian video shows a drone hovering around the buildings with a prerecorded message discouraging residents from crying for help: “Please comply with COVID restrictions. Control your soul’s desire for freedom. Do not open the window or sing.”

As seen on Weibo: Shanghai residents go to their balconies to sing & protest lack of supplies. A drone appears: “Please comply w covid restrictions. Control your soul’s desire for freedom. Do not open the window or sing.” https://t.co/0ZTc8fznaV pic.twitter.com/pAnEGOlBIh — Alice Su (@aliceysu) April 6, 2022

Other videos show the people of Shanghai beginning to openly defy the Chinese Communist Party’s lockdowns as they reach their breaking point.

This is what the CCP is doing to the 26 million people of Shanghai



Do not look awaypic.twitter.com/yjA2Sj4khz — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 9, 2022

The people of Shanghai are beginning to fight back against the CCP’s terror lockdowns pic.twitter.com/5qw7wIWTv9 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 9, 2022

NEW – Shanghai's inhuman "zero-COVID" lockdown leaves residents desperate for food and medicines.



Authorities now say they will ease restrictions after another mass test in China's most populous city.pic.twitter.com/3VlV970kUo — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 9, 2022

The Chinese Communist Party extended its citywide “zero tolerance” lockdown for 26 million residents in Shanghai earlier this week after thousands of new COVID cases were detected in the city.

“The city will continue to implement seal and control management and strictly implement ‘staying at home,’ except for medical treatment,” the city wrote in its official WeChat account.

The People’s Liberation Army has deployed 2,000 medical personnel to Shanghai with an additional 38,000 medical workers to carry out a mass mitigation effort to test all 26 million city residents for COVID.

Authorities had initially locked down Shanghai, China’s largest city, on March 28 amid a surge of mostly asymptomatic COVID cases.