Children Still Need To Wear Masks Says Fauci

Dr Anthony Fauci is reminding Americans that their children are still unvaccinated and must therefore continue to wear face masks.

His comments were made after he declared that the fully vaccinated were now allowed to remove their masks.

Unvaccinated children still need to wear masks when playing and particularly indoors, Dr. Anthony Fauci tells @JakeTapper. https://t.co/BT0SxTkgOs pic.twitter.com/Lz8xZhNR0J — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) May 13, 2021

Summit News reports: Fauci has continually pushed masks on children, despite the fact that the chances of them getting sick or dying from coronavirus are infinitesimally small.

Instead, Fauci categorises kids as spreaders of the virus, previously suggesting that they must wear masks in order to play together, even if they have been vaccinated.

Fauci has also claimed that in order for herd immunity against coronavirus to be reached in the US, children and even babies will have to be vaccinated.

Fauci also previously dismissed concerns that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines could impact children’s genetics.

Fauci also echoed Joe Biden’s call Thursday to not criticise people who choose to keep wearing masks:

Pres. Biden: If you see someone in a mask, "please treat them with kindness and respect."



"We've had too much conflict, too much bitterness, too much anger, too much politicization of this issue…Let's put it to rest." https://t.co/JnOdGRIaZy pic.twitter.com/bI0Y1AYkaI — ABC News (@ABC) May 13, 2021

Biden also decreed that Americans have a ‘choice’ between wearing masks or getting vaccinated.