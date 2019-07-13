Child Sex Slave: Bill Clinton DID Visit Epstein’s ‘Orgy Island’

Bill Clinton didn’t just fly on Lolita Express multiple times, he also visited Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘orgy island‘ in 2002, according to claims by child sex slave Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre, formerly known as Virginia Roberts, told RadarOnline.com in 2015 that Clinton flew to Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophile paradise with “two young girls” when she was Epstein’s child sex slave.

Giuffre, who says she was raped by Prince Andrew and other powerful men, claims that sickening orgies were “a regular occurrence” on the island, and that she once had group sex with Epstein, Prince Andrew, and eight other girls.

During Bill’s 2002 trip, Clinton was there with two of Epstein’s “two young girls” from New York.

Radaronline.com reports: Clinton stayed in one of the “four or five different villas on the island separate from the main house,” she alleged.

“I remember asking Jeffrey, ‘What’s Bill Clinton doing here?’ kind of thing and he laughed it off and said ‘Well, he owes me a favor,’” Roberts alleged. “He never told me what favors they were.”

“He told me a long time ago that everyone owes him favors,” she said. “They’re all in each other’s pockets.”

Roberts said in a sworn statement filed in court earlier this week that despite some media reports, she never had sex with Clinton, nor witnessed him having sex with anyone else.

She told lawyers in the 2011 interview obtained by Radar that she did have sex with several of Epstein’s friends —at his direction — but she declined to name them. “No, not at this stage,” she answered. “I just, some of the people are really influential in power, and I don’t want to start another s—t storm with a few of them.”

Roberts has claimed that she did have sex with Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz and Britain’s Prince Andrew, accusations both men have denied.

Flight logs obtained by Radar also show Clinton flew on Epstein’s private Boeing 727, which Roberts has claimed had a bed used for high-altitude orgies.

“It was a lot of the same things that went down on the ground,” she claimed. “There would be sexual conduct; there would be foreplay. There was a bed in there, so we could basically re-enact exactly what happened in the house. It would start off with massaging or we would start off with foreplay. Sometimes it would lead to, you know, orgies.”

Roberts and three other Epstein victims are involved in a lawsuit against the U.S. government over a sweetheart plea deal federal prosecutors gave Epstein to end the FBI sex trafficking probe in 2008. They claim the non-prosecution agreement, which gave immunity to Epstein and any of his friends, was illegal because prosecutors failed to confer with the victims as required by law.

Instead, Epstein spent 13 months in a Florida county jail for two relatively minor underage sex convictions. He is also required to register as a sexual offender.