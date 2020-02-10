Child Rapist ‘Having Time of His Life’ Awaiting Women’s Prison After Transitioning

A convicted child rapist, who brutally murdered a 13-year-old girl, is now “having the time of his life” awaiting a transfer to a women’s prison after claiming to be transgender.

Child sex killer Michael Williams is described as a “psychotic” and earned the nickname “Pyro” after attempting to set a dying victim on fire.

During the trial for the 2005 rape and murder of Nina Courtepatte at a golf course near Edmonton, Canada, Judge Janet Franklin said Williams was “horrendous and evil” while sentencing him to life in prison..

Lifesitnews.com reports: Now 32 years old, Williams has announced that he is joining Canada’s transgender community. According to Hunter: “Prison sources told The Toronto Sun he is having the time of his life…Williams self-identifies as a woman although one source said his nod to the fairer sex is cursory at best. ‘He is now sitting in segregation at Kent awaiting transfer to FVI (Fraser Valley Institute women’s prison),’ one source said. ‘He was at FVI before but got transferred back to Kent because he got caught having sexual relations with female inmates.’”

In fact, Williams isn’t even attempting to actually “change his gender,” because today’s trans activists demand that we believe somebody is precisely what they say they are, despite any and all evidence to the contrary. Williams has donned a bra and a crop-top to make his “transition” somewhat convincing, but “only takes hormone replacement therapy drugs two weeks a month so he can maintain an erection.” No sane person, of course, needs to ask what he needs that for as he heads to a female prison. And as the Toronto Sun reported earlier, “the criteria for a male jailbird to declare themselves trans is woefully thin. Five questions. That’s it.”

It’s not as if Williams has been a model prisoner, either. He’s been shuttled around the prison system several times for what has been dubbed “maladaptive behavior,” and the Sun reported that he was “determined to be at high risk to offend violently…I fear for the women that will soon be [exposed] to him. We need to stop this.” Williams, of course, is playing the “transphobia” card and claiming that he’s being victimized in men’s prison because of his transgender identity. His cause has attracted the attention of one of Canada’s most notorious activists:

In a tweet, trans activist Morgane Oger characterized a trio of sex assaults allegedly committed by Williams as “false allegations.” Oger encouraged the sex killer to seek a transfer to FVI which has reportedly been turned down. She tweeted: “Trans women are simply unsafe in men’s prisons.” At Williams’ 2007 murder trial, Judge Janet Franklin noted that he may not feel remorse for decades.

In case it was unclear, Michael Williams, a child rapist who tortured his victim before she finally died, is the “trans woman” that Oger feels is “unsafe” in the men’s prison he ended up in for brutalizing a 13-year-old girl. Williams is now heading for a prison where women will find themselves locked in with a cruel man who is enacting a laughable charade that pathetic ideologues are forced to play along with because they have bowed to the transgender agenda and now cannot find a way to stop awful things from happening. Women will probably get hurt. We know this.

But according to trans activists like Morgane Oger, this child rapist is a woman, too.