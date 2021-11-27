Child Rape Victim: Ranch Where Clintons Stayed Had Giant Computer Rooms to Spy on Victims

Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch had three computer rooms “the size of houses” to spy on famous guests including Prince Andrew and the Clintons, one of the pedophile’s child rape victims has claimed.

Investigative reporter Conchita Sarnoff, author of “Trafficking,” discussed the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein in an interview with Shannon Bream in 2019.

Sarnoff told Bream that Bill Clinton flew on Epstein’s Lolita Express private jet at least 27 times.

Almost every time Clinton was on the plane, Sarnoff said there were child rape victims present.

Conchita said Clinton refused her request for an interview:

“I know from the pilot logs. And these were pilot logs that were written by different pilots at different times, that Clinton went, he was a guest of Epstein 27 times.”

“Many times Clinton had his Secret Service with him and many he did not.”

“Almost every time Clinton’s name is on the pilot log, there are underage girls.”

WATCH:

Former employee Maria Farmer claims some of the rooms in the ranch were packed with Epstein and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell’s computers and video equipment for his spying network.

She told The Sun: “All of Epstein’s residences had these mechanical rooms and tunnel systems. I know this because Epstein told me. “These rooms were enormous – bigger than houses. I have no idea why anyone needs so many computers in one room. “There were pinhole cameras to record everything on every estate. The cameras were ubiquitous. You couldn’t see them unless they were pointed out to you.” Scottishsun.co.uk reports: Epstein had many guests at his ranch over the years, including Prince Andrew, who allegedly vacationed there with his neurosurgeon ‘friend’ Dr Melanie Walker, whom former Zorro housekeeper Deidre Stratton described as “beautiful, young and brilliant”.

Stratton previously claimed she was tasked with looking after the royal and his guest, who asked her for tea which would make him “horny”, claiming: “She asked me to find one that would make him more horny, that he hadn’t been interested in her. I’m guessing because she understood her job was to entertain him.”

The Sun previously reached out to Walker, who has never commented on her relationship with the Duke.

The Duke also allegedly spent two days alone at Epstein’s ranch in 2001 with the billionaire paedophile’s “sex slave” Virginia Roberts, court documents claimed.