‘Child Mind Control’: US Gov’t Experimented on Thousands of Children at Military Base, Says Filmmaker

Fact checked
May 28, 2022 Baxter Dmitry News, US 1
Government scientists drugged “hundreds of thousands” of kidnapped children and performed mind control experiments on them at a military base on Long Island in the 1970s and 1980s, according to a filmmaker who says he has uncovered evidence that the MK Ultra program was continued and expanded under a new name.

Christopher Garetano has spent the last 10 years researching the rumors surrounding Camp Hero in Montauk, New York – the inspiration for Stranger Things – and claims that the truth is even more disturbing than the storylines on the hit Netflix show.

The former Cold War radar station in Montauk, New York state, has been the subject of rumors and urban legends since it closed its doors in the 1980s – with locals hearing stories about government scientists drugging and experimenting on kidnapped foster kids, time travel and even contact with aliens.

The Sun report the documentary maker, who has made shows for the History Channel on the topic, says he found geophysical proof that the base houses a huge underground structure – despite denials from officials of its existence.

And in horrifying claims, Garetano said that up to 100,000 children may have been kidnapped for the secret mind control experiments at the underground facility.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Garetano says all the witnesses he spoke to believe thousands of runaways and vulnerable kids were snatched and experimented on there in the Seventies.

Chillingly, alleged “survivors” also tell how thousands of kids were murdered and disposed of after the experiments had run their course – and there may have been organised crime links to the project.

“I have heard about children being kidnapped and murdered from every single one of the people I’ve spoken to about this,” he told The Sun.

“And this type of thing has happened elsewhere. So why wouldn’t that have happened here?

“If we’re looking through the perspective of this government program that wanted human subjects during the 1970s – where it wasn’t as easy to trace runaways and missing people – they saw them as easy human subjects.

“People go missing in astronomical amounts every year – people don’t realize.

“Maybe they offered them a stipend. Maybe in some cases they were just kidnapped off the street and disposed of.

“Over the course of 13 years at Montauk, one of the survivors named Al Brielek said around a hundred thousand children, maybe more, were experimented on – that’s a lot of people.

MISSING KIDS

“All of them said very few survived because the experiments were still brutal.

“If you look at the research, of how many missing children there are a year – the numbers are huge. If we go back in stats that were reported from 1971 to let’s say just in 1980, it will astonish you.

“The numbers are just insane, especially around the New York and suburban areas where they claim they found these kids. 

‘FREAKED OUT’ OFFICIALS

He said officials used to “freak out” every time he showed up at the disused base – and wouldn’t allow him near certain areas.

“Whenever we brought equipment that could see underneath the ground, they were freaking out,” Garetano said.

“They would, they wouldn’t want us near certain areas.

“We brought in geophysical equipment, which specifically is called electric resistivity or electronic resistivity imagery, which gave us the best reading we got.

“It gave us a vertical slice of information that proved there was an enormous man-made structure underground, that’s not supposed to be there.

“Every single government official denies that there are any man-made structures there except for a couple of access tunnels that were filled in.

“Well, this wasn’t an access tunnel. This was something much larger that was being described by the men who claim they were part of the experiment.”

MOB LINKS

Garetano said he also spoke to a man – who used the alias James Bruce – who claimed that he was taken into the secret underground facility, injected and subjected to mind control experiments.

Bruce also alluded to murder and the disposal of bodies – which he claimed had links to organised crime.

“He seemed so real to me,” Garetano said.

“He wasn’t putting on a show. He was somebody that got in a lot of trouble as a kid and his story didn’t seem rehearsed and it didn’t seem like he was trying to make any money from it at all. In fact he’s never tried to profit off of it.

“He claimed that there was some kind of organized crime, linked to this and there was some kind of body disposal system that perhaps someone in his family was involved in.”

MK ULTRA

Some believe the Montauk project was a continuation of a CIA mind control programme called MK Ultra.

In the 50s and 60s the CIA secretly ran dozens of shocking experiments such as drugging people with hallucinogens like LSD when they weren’t expecting it, using electroshock therapy, hypnosis, isolation techniques and subliminal persuasion.

Details of the project came to light in the 70s when the US Senate conducted investigations into the programme – and the CIA has since released hundreds of files on it.

Garetano also believes that mind control experiments may still be going on – and may even be behind America’s mass shooting problem.

PSYCHIC ASSASSINS

“The men I’ve spoken to have told me is that what happened is that partially those that were recruited were being trained as psychic assassins,” he said.

“It sounds like a far-fetched situation, but if you look at my show, Strange World, it proves that the government was experimenting with those things.

“I don’t want to believe this but there are those who claim all of these shootings that are happening are a result of that type of mind control.

“There are these random shootings that happened once a week – there was a school shooting that just happened in Texas.

“There’s so many of them and they’re coming out from so many different directions, I would at least think about it, because we know that projects like this did happen.

“They did experiment on people and it was just as bizarre and just as brutal – and for the same purposes – that are suggested here.”

