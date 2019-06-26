Child Bride Warns Women About Life Under Islam: ‘No Rights, No Mercy’

“Islamophobia? Under Islam I was raped, I was put in prison, I was lashed, I was beaten, I was sold into marriage, I was literally broken down into pieces and I had to build myself back up. Do you really think my fear is irrational? I have every single right and reason to fear this ideology.” Aynaz Anni Cyrus

The media are trying to convince the public that Islam is compatible with western culture, and have lately featured a series of opinion pieces written by educated, liberal thinkers that claim to dispel ‘myths’ about Shariah law being against traditional western values.

One article in the Washington Post claimed that Shariah is in favor of everything ranging from a western-style government to gender equality. Another ridiculous piece in the Huffington Post claimed that “the definition of jihad” refers primarily to “sustained effort” in advancing the common good.

The reality couldn’t be further from the truth. Let us introduce you to Aynaz Anni Cyrus.

Aynaz Anni Cyrus was born and raised in the Islamic Republic of Iran. Before she reached the age of 15, she endured a hundred lashes and was imprisoned close to fourteen times. Her crimes included wearing nail polish and singing too loudly in public. Cyrus was raped repeatedly by family members, police officers and prison guards, until, at the age of 13, her father decided to sell her off for marriage. He made $50 from the sale.

From there, Cyrus’ world only got a whole lot worse. Her story can be heard in the following video.