Chiefs, Texans Loudly Booed During ‘Woke’ Moment of ‘Unity’

The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans were loudly booed as they linked arms in a show of woke “unity” on Thursday night.
After the singing duo of Chloe and Halle sang the national anthem — each wearing an activist t-shirt — both the Chiefs and Texans took the field to virtue signal shortly before kickoff.
The teams ran out onto the field, lined up and linked arms.
But the 17,000 fans weren’t having any of it, and loudly booed the players.
Breitbart.com reports: There was no unity during the national anthem, though, with the teams engaging in separate reactions to the songs.
The Chiefs took the field and linked arms during both the national anthem and the so-called “Black National Anthem,” entitled “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The team remained standing except for Alex Okafor who took a knee during the national anthem. On the other hand, the Texans stayed in the locker for both the national anthem and “black national anthem.”
More of the NFL’s Week One games will kick off on Sunday, Sept. 13.
