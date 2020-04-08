Chicago’s Democrat Mayor Caught Ignoring Social Distancing to Get a Haircut

Chicago’s Democrat mayor has been caught ignoring the city’s social distancing measures by selfishly getting herself a haircut, despite ordering the public to “stay at home” due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is under fire after a photo emerged of her posing with her hairdresser over the weekend.

The photo shows Lightfoot enjoying a haircut amid the state’s strict lockdown.

Lightfoot and her hairdresser can be seen standing shoulder-to-shoulder, ignoring advice to keep six feet apart – while neither of them wear a mask in the photo.

Freebeacon.com reports: Lightfoot was flustered Monday when reporters confronted her about the mixed messaging.

“I’m the public face of this city,” she said. “I’m on national media and I’m out in the public eye. I take my personal hygiene very seriously. I felt like I needed to have a haircut. I’m not able to do that myself, and so, I got a haircut. You want to talk more about that?”

She said if she did her hair herself, it would be a “disaster” and the media’s focus should be on people dying of the virus.

Mayor Lightfoot decided it was essential for her to get a haircut, but no one else can go out and get one. This doesn’t look like social distancing to us, why the hypocrisy @chicagosmayor? pic.twitter.com/iEi7zIqnwO — Chicago GOP (@ChicagoGOP) April 6, 2020

Lightfoot insisted that her actions did not contradict her message to the public, pointing to her stylist’s use of a mask and gloves.

“I’m practicing what I’m preaching,” she said.

Lightfoot recorded a series of humorous PSAs in March urging Chicagoans to “stay home, save lives.” In one, she tells a friend over the phone that getting her roots done is not necessary; in another, she tells a friend that she does not need to get a pedicure.