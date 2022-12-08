Chicago School Defends Dean Caught on Video Giving Dildos and Buttplugs to 14-Yr-Olds

A K-12 private school in Chicago is standing behind its dean of students who was caught on undercover video “passing around butt-plugs and dildos” to his 14-year-old students and instructing them about how to use the sex toys.

Joseph Bruno, the dean of upper school student life at Francis W. Parker School, has become the subject of an undercover investigation by the investigative outlet Project Veritas.

“During Pride – we do a Pride Week every year and I had, like, our LGBTQ+ health center come in [to a high school classroom],” Bruno can be heard saying in the undercover video. “They were passing around butt-plugs and dildos to my students – talking about queer sex, using lube versus using spit.”

Bruno can later be heard admitting that many of his young students were confused after being introduced to the sex toys.

“They’re just like, passing around dildos and butt plugs. The kids are just playing with them, looking at them,” Bruno said, noting the whole time he was there to provide supervision. “They’re like, ‘How does this butt plug work? How do we do – like – how does this work.“

ABC4 report: Bruno also indicated during the recorded conversation that he brought a drag queen to the school “to hand out cookies and take photos.”

The undercover recording of Bruno took place during an “industry conference” while he was under the impression he was speaking to another attendee at the conference.

When TND reached out to Francis W. Parker to inquire about Bruno’s employment status, the school sent a response indicating they “support” his “programming.”

One of our employees was targeted by a member of Project Veritas and misled to believe he was conversing with another conference attendee over a coffee. He was filmed without his knowledge or permission while describing one example of our inclusive, LGBTQ+ affirming, and comprehensive approach to sex education. Veritas deceptively edited the video with malicious intent,” a statement from a school spokesperson said.

Parker administrators and Parker’s Board of Trustees support Parker’s programming,” the statement concluded.

TND attempted to reach out to Bruno at his school email address, but was unable to obtain a response prior to publication. If Bruno provides a statement, it will be added to this story.