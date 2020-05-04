Chicago Mayor Vows JAIL for Residents Ignoring Stay-At-Home Order: “We’re Coming For YOU”

Far-left Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has threatened residents who ignore government stay-at-home orders with jail time.

During a press conference on Saturday, Lightfoot warned:

“We will shut you down, we will cite you, and if we need to, we will arrest you, and we will take you to jail.”

Lightfoot also boasted that Chicago police had broken up gatherings of between 50 and 150 people on Friday night, ABC 7 reported.

“This frankly doesn’t come as a surprise, given the warm weather. We’ve all been cooped up. We all miss our friends, and we all want to go outside and gather in groups,” Lightfoot told reporters.

“However, those aspirations simply cannot become a reality in the middle of a pandemic.”

“If you host a party, promote a party, or go to a party, we are not playing games. We mean business, and we will shut this down one way or another,” she said.

“The time for educating people into compliance is over. Don’t be stupid. We’re watching you, and we’re going to take decisive action.”

Foxnews.com reports: This news comes less than one week after a viral video purportedly showed a massive house party in Chicago on Sunday, despite stay-at-home orders being issued for the area.

As of Saturday afternoon, Illinois had the fourth most coronavirus cases in the U.S. with more than 56,000 and the sixth most deaths with nearly 2,500.