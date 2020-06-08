Chicago Mayor Orders Residents Not To Use Guns to Defend Themselves During Violent Riots

June 8, 2020 Baxter Dmitry News, US 0
Chicago's far-left mayor Lori Lightfoot has ordered Chicagoans not to use guns to defend themselves even though the city has descended into lawlessness and chaos in recent weeks under her leadership.

Chicago’s far-left mayor Lori Lightfoot has ordered Chicagoans not to use guns to defend themselves even though the city has descended into lawlessness and chaos in recent weeks under her leadership.

Obviously we’re aware of the fact that Illinois is a concealed carry state, and that many people have weapons at their disposal in their homes and their businesses,” Lightfoot said.

Do not take matters into your own hands. Call the police.

There’s a lot of people out there saying that they see the need to defend themselves as society begins to break down.

And yet, Chicago’s far-left mayor continues to push the liberal gun control line:

Thankfully, when it comes to their personal safety and that of their families, most Americans are smart enough to realize they need to defend themselves and not depend on any government, federal, state or local.

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at Your News Wire. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)