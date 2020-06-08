Chicago Mayor Orders Residents Not To Use Guns to Defend Themselves During Violent Riots

Chicago’s far-left mayor Lori Lightfoot has ordered Chicagoans not to use guns to defend themselves even though the city has descended into lawlessness and chaos in recent weeks under her leadership.

“Obviously we’re aware of the fact that Illinois is a concealed carry state, and that many people have weapons at their disposal in their homes and their businesses,” Lightfoot said.

“Do not take matters into your own hands. Call the police.”

There’s a lot of people out there saying that they see the need to defend themselves as society begins to break down.

And yet, Chicago’s far-left mayor continues to push the liberal gun control line:

Thankfully, when it comes to their personal safety and that of their families, most Americans are smart enough to realize they need to defend themselves and not depend on any government, federal, state or local.