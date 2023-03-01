Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Loses Her Bid For Re-Election

The Mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot has lost her re-election bid.
Lightfoot lost her bid for a second term on Tuesday in a resounding defeat that reflected widespread dissatisfaction from voters over her handling of crime and policing in the nation’s third-largest city.
She was only able to obtain 16.5% of the vote and failed to make it into the runoff for the office.
Her loss has set up former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas (D) and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson (D) for a head to head faceoff in the runoff election on April 4.
Breitbart reports: Vallas earned approximately 35 percent of the vote when he was projected to advance to the next stage. Johnson earned close to 20 percent of the vote, while Lightfoot came in third place at roughly 17 percent.
Vallas’s tough-on-crime campaign included calls for adding hundreds of police officers to patrol Chicago, the Associated Press detailed.
On the other hand, Johnson has aligned himself with radical defund the police movements, despite later backtracking his support for that position.
