Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Demands ‘More Gun Control’

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has called for more gun control amid rising gun violence in her city.

The mayor slammed President Trump, insisting there are “easy things” that could be done to stop the violence.

Lightfoot’s comments came in reaction to President Trump’s suggestion that the federal government may step in to take back control of the city.

“If the president was really committed to helping us deal with our violence, he would do some easy things,” Lightfoot tweeted.

“What he would push for is universal background checks, he would push for an assault weapons ban, he would push to make sure that people who are banned from getting on airplanes can’t get guns.”

“If the president was really committed to helping us deal with our violence, he would do some easy things … He would push to make sure that people who were banned from getting on airplanes can’t get guns." pic.twitter.com/2S0idD0yQd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 14, 2020

Breitbart.com reports: She did not mention the Chicago-area already has an “assault weapons” ban, thanks to a Cook County prohibition. Moreover, Chicago and the entire state of Illinois already have a licensing process for would-be gun owners that includes a background check.

This is a defacto universal background check system wholly separate from the vetting process one goes through to purchase a gun or obtain a concealed carry permit.

The “assault weapons” ban and background check requirements do not impact criminals because criminals acquire their guns from dark sources rather than retail stores, gun shows, the Internet, etc.

On August 30, 2015, Breitbart News reported a University of Chicago Crime Lab study showing criminals in the Cook County jail largely spoke of having acquired guns in undetectable ways on the street.

Another ramification of criminals’ means of acquiring guns is that Lightfoot’s n0-fly, no-buy suggestion is moot. Such a law would have no impact on Chicago gun violence because it presupposes criminals are buying their guns from a retail store instead the street.