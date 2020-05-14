Chicago Mayor: Leaders Must ‘Pledge Allegiance To the New World Order’

Chicago Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot promised to hire department heads and deputies who will be “pledging allegiance to the new world order and good governance” in a disturbing interview after her landslide election victory.

Mayor Lightfoot, whose campaign slogan was “Bring In The Light,” was speaking to the Chicago Tribune newspaper when she made the disturbing comments that openly promoted the “new world order” and “good governance.“

“You pick the people who will run those agencies and the deputies that are pledging allegiance to the new world order and good governance,” said Mayor Lightfoot in April 2019, before adding, “and then you have the inspector general do some spot [audits] on us to make sure there is real compliance.”

Lightfoot became the first black woman, and the first openly gay politician, elected to lead Chicago. She is also the first elected mayor in decades who wasn’t born in Chicago.

The Chicago mayor is far from the first public figure to espouse a new world order.

Last month Henry Kissinger said the United States must join a “global program” that will usher in a new “liberal world order” after the coronavirus lockdown ends, before ominously warning the world could be “set on fire” if this does not happen.

Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown has also called on world leaders to create a new order by forming a “temporary” global government to tackle the medical and economic crises caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Brown, the global government is necessary to make sure the efforts of central banks are coordinated.